 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Delivery Boy update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix update 1.0.94

Share · View all patches · Build 13486892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix update 1.0.94

The following changes and corrections have been made:

  • Improved optimization of the game on various devices (minimum FPS increased by 10-15 frames).
  • Post-processing (graphics) settings have been adjusted.
  • The appearance of the map when selecting a tablet takes much less time.
  • The parcel delivery mark in the game has become more visible to the player.
  • Now, when completing all store tasks, the green order icon does not appear if you are near the store.
  • The garbage device destroys garbage faster and uses less energy per action.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1550562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link