Hotfix update 1.0.94
The following changes and corrections have been made:
- Improved optimization of the game on various devices (minimum FPS increased by 10-15 frames).
- Post-processing (graphics) settings have been adjusted.
- The appearance of the map when selecting a tablet takes much less time.
- The parcel delivery mark in the game has become more visible to the player.
- Now, when completing all store tasks, the green order icon does not appear if you are near the store.
- The garbage device destroys garbage faster and uses less energy per action.
Changed files in this update