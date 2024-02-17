 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endless Sky update for 17 February 2024

Stable Release 0.10.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13486874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements.

These changes include:

  • The Gatling Turret and Javelin Turret now each require one crew member.
  • The timer ship in "Sad Archie" has been given the "ramming" personality to improve its consistency.
  • Animated ship and planet sprites are now correctly rendered in the hail panel instead of not being rendered at all or being rendered at a high frame rate.
  • Gave the stock Dreadnought its fourth Torpedo Launcher back that it had lost in a previous release to make room for a bigger battery; it didn't need the bigger battery.

For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog. A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @AlexBassett, @alexrovw, @Amazinite, @bene-dictator, @fingolfin, @Koranir, @opusforlife2, @roadrunner56, @Saugia, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @warp-core, and @ziproot.

Changed files in this update

Endless Sky Data Depot 404411
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Endless Sky Win64 Depot 404414
  • Loading history…
macOS Endless Sky MacOSX Depot 404415
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Endless Sky Linux64 Depot 404417
  • Loading history…
DLC 404800 Endless Sky - High DPI (404800) Depot Depot 404800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link