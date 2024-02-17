Stable Release 0.10.6

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements.
These changes include:
- The Gatling Turret and Javelin Turret now each require one crew member.
- The timer ship in "Sad Archie" has been given the "ramming" personality to improve its consistency.
- Animated ship and planet sprites are now correctly rendered in the hail panel instead of not being rendered at all or being rendered at a high frame rate.
- Gave the stock Dreadnought its fourth Torpedo Launcher back that it had lost in a previous release to make room for a bigger battery; it didn't need the bigger battery.
For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog. A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @AlexBassett, @alexrovw, @Amazinite, @bene-dictator, @fingolfin, @Koranir, @opusforlife2, @roadrunner56, @Saugia, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @warp-core, and @ziproot.
Changed files in this update