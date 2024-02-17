Free Assets Pack Update!

Hello Builders!
Spring is soon and we prepared for you new WW2 Rebuilder update!
New decor items sets have arrived, offering a fresh and spring-like ambiance for your outdoor spaces. Obtainable directly from our workshop, these items are ready for immediate use.
We run it along with biggest Sale up to date! So don't hesitate and grab your copy now!
The fastest way to reach us is via discord channel, which you can join here -> [click]
Thank you for all your support!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update