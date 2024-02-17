Carth Alpha 1.97a1
~Fixed bug with spawner system tossing errors on scene start
~Renaming and organizing of Spawners
~Fixed bug with Options menu not applying saved settings on scene change
~Fixed bug with Options menu not applying saved settings on game start
~Fixed broken particle effect with fire embers around lighting sources
~Fixed two trees in deciduous biome that had broken textures
~Fixed both new deciduous biome fallen tree textures.
~Fixed Issue with Game Options not applying all settings on scene change
~First iterations of Quest / Spawn system integrations
~Quests now can spawn in enemies, items, anything that is needed only when quest active
~Quests can now de spawn the same items on completion
~Tested and working across the network.
~New Quests around Viernes
~New Npc Dithra Yourn in Southern Viernes
~New Loot able Chests
~New Character Creation Scene
~New Main Menu Scene
~Small Bug Fixes
~Map Work
Carth Playtest update for 17 February 2024
