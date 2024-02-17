Carth Alpha 1.97a1

~Fixed bug with spawner system tossing errors on scene start

~Renaming and organizing of Spawners

~Fixed bug with Options menu not applying saved settings on scene change

~Fixed bug with Options menu not applying saved settings on game start

~Fixed broken particle effect with fire embers around lighting sources

~Fixed two trees in deciduous biome that had broken textures

~Fixed both new deciduous biome fallen tree textures.

~Fixed Issue with Game Options not applying all settings on scene change

~First iterations of Quest / Spawn system integrations

~Quests now can spawn in enemies, items, anything that is needed only when quest active

~Quests can now de spawn the same items on completion

~Tested and working across the network.

~New Quests around Viernes

~New Npc Dithra Yourn in Southern Viernes

~New Loot able Chests

~New Character Creation Scene

~New Main Menu Scene

~Small Bug Fixes

~Map Work