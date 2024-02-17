Update 1.73.

Share · View all patches · Build 13481990 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 02:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Balance fixes:

2% overall side activities gains.

5% to farming gains.

10% to meditation average gains (and losses).

Slightly eases up the beginning for those who have problems with it:

2 hp to first 3 end of level enemies ("bosses").

1 gold to begging at any level.

3 gold for defeating any enemy in the arena; + 2 gold for defeating any enemy in the sewers entrance; + 1 gold for defeating any enemy in the sewers.

Added "Read the tips for further strategy advice" to tutorial.