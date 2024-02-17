Update 1.73.

Balance fixes:
- 2% overall side activities gains.
- 5% to farming gains.
- 10% to meditation average gains (and losses).
Slightly eases up the beginning for those who have problems with it:
- 2 hp to first 3 end of level enemies ("bosses").
- 1 gold to begging at any level.
- 3 gold for defeating any enemy in the arena; + 2 gold for defeating any enemy in the sewers entrance; + 1 gold for defeating any enemy in the sewers.
Added "Read the tips for further strategy advice" to tutorial.
Changed files in this update