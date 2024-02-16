 Skip to content

Battlecruiser Generations update for 16 February 2024

Added 3DFX support files for BC3K 2.0

Battlecruiser Generations update for 16 February 2024

USE AT YOUR OWN RISK - COMPLETELY UNTESTED

The 3DFX support files are for use with DOSBox Staging.

Run the install_extras.exe file located in the game's install folder. This will install the .\EXTRAS folder containing the DOS games.

See .\Extras\README_EXTRAS.PDF for additional info. Info on running the 3DFX build is located in the RUNNING BC3K/BC3K20 IN DOSBOX section.

Supported 3DFX drivers are located in the .\Extras\BC3K20\DRIVERS\ folder which contains a README.TXT file with additional info about the drivers.

Use BC3K3DFX.BAT to run the 3DFX version.

[Supported 3DFX Cards]

  • Voodoo
  • Voodoo2
  • Voodoo3
  • Voodoo5
  • Voodoo Banshee
  • Voodoo Rush

