Added 3DFX support files for BC3K 2.0

USE AT YOUR OWN RISK - COMPLETELY UNTESTED
The 3DFX support files are for use with DOSBox Staging.
Run the install_extras.exe file located in the game's install folder. This will install the .\EXTRAS folder containing the DOS games.
See .\Extras\README_EXTRAS.PDF for additional info. Info on running the 3DFX build is located in the RUNNING BC3K/BC3K20 IN DOSBOX section.
Supported 3DFX drivers are located in the .\Extras\BC3K20\DRIVERS\ folder which contains a README.TXT file with additional info about the drivers.
Use BC3K3DFX.BAT to run the 3DFX version.
[Supported 3DFX Cards]
- Voodoo
- Voodoo2
- Voodoo3
- Voodoo5
- Voodoo Banshee
- Voodoo Rush
Changed files in this update