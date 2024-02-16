 Skip to content

20 Small Mazes update for 16 February 2024

HotFix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 13481706

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update to the game to fix two issues:

  1. The treasure map has been corrected.
  2. The gravity maze was updated to (hopefully) be more robust.

Thank you all for playing the game!

-FLEB

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2570632
  • Loading history…
