Battlemon update for 16 February 2024

Patch Notes for Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.87

  • Fixed Corrodon randomly transforming into eggman from sonic the hedgehog LOL
  • Burn duration reduced for all characters
  • You can no longer press R to cancel hitstun
  • Reduced the damage Corrodon takes from reaching max corruption
  • Phantasm now has a hurt animation that shows when shift is hurt
  • Fixed issues with enemy attacks not displaying properly against shift
  • Fixed hitboxes with enemy attacks
  • Fixed one of Butter God (raid)'s attacks lagging out the game severely
  • Performance Issues somewhat fixed again
  • FPS is now visible in settings
  • Added a Loading Screen

