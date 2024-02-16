Patch Notes For Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.87
- Fixed Corrodon randomly transforming into eggman from sonic the hedgehog LOL
- Burn duration reduced for all characters
- You can no longer press R to cancel hitstun
- Reduced the damage Corrodon takes from reaching max corruption
- Phantasm now has a hurt animation that shows when shift is hurt
- Fixed issues with enemy attacks not displaying properly against shift
- Fixed hitboxes with enemy attacks
- Fixed one of Butter God (raid)'s attacks lagging out the game severely
- Performance Issues somewhat fixed again
- FPS is now visible in settings
- Added a Loading Screen
Changed files in this update