Astronomics Rise of a New Empire update for 16 February 2024

Update 1.0.1 [EA]: Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 [EA] for Astronomics Rise of a New Empire is now available!

Full patch notes:

Bug fixes:

  • The overview map is no longer visible in the standard view
  • Your own trust and sympathy values are no longer displayed
  • The cost title in the create trade route interface is now displayed correctly
  • The information board for the costs in the create trade route interface no longer broken
  • The target planet of the asteroid no longer appears in the selection

Quality of life improvements:

  • An asteroid can now have no target planet
  • It is now possible to deselect a target planet in the asteroid interface
  • When you capture an asteroid, it does not have a target planet
  • An info text is displayed if there are no target planets to choose from
  • An info text is displayed if no trade is available for the selected planet combination
  • Error messages are displayed if you select an unavailable planet on the trade map.

Balance changes:

  • Trade ship maintenance 20 -> 2
  • The maximum trade route distance of 175 is now also applied to asteroids
  • The AI buy and sell price of food has been reduced.

Performance optimization:

  • Improvement of the overall performance
  • Improved performance on the first page of the planet interface
  • Improved performance in the standard view
  • Reduction of frame drops

Have fun

