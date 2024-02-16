Update 1.0.1 [EA]: Patch Notes

Patch 1.0.1 [EA] for Astronomics Rise of a New Empire is now available!
Full patch notes:
Bug fixes:
- The overview map is no longer visible in the standard view
- Your own trust and sympathy values are no longer displayed
- The cost title in the create trade route interface is now displayed correctly
- The information board for the costs in the create trade route interface no longer broken
- The target planet of the asteroid no longer appears in the selection
Quality of life improvements:
- An asteroid can now have no target planet
- It is now possible to deselect a target planet in the asteroid interface
- When you capture an asteroid, it does not have a target planet
- An info text is displayed if there are no target planets to choose from
- An info text is displayed if no trade is available for the selected planet combination
- Error messages are displayed if you select an unavailable planet on the trade map.
Balance changes:
- Trade ship maintenance 20 -> 2
- The maximum trade route distance of 175 is now also applied to asteroids
- The AI buy and sell price of food has been reduced.
Performance optimization:
- Improvement of the overall performance
- Improved performance on the first page of the planet interface
- Improved performance in the standard view
- Reduction of frame drops
Have fun
Changed files in this update