 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trimurti Online update for 16 February 2024

February 17th, 2024 Update details

Share · View all patches · Build 13480161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed WIZARD damage formula, now it takes in consideration Mental and Nerve stats
  • Fixed Rauti and Hima Lesman Wizard skill to not unequip weapons on use
  • Fixed the issue where the "sell" widget is under the inventory
  • Fixed the issue where Mlecchas Karmana is giving wrong XP value
  • Added a security feature and disables the ability to interact with the other widgets or game interfaces except for the following:
  • Settings Button
  • Settings Menu
  • Quit Game
  • Revive button
  • Fixed an issue with Rohati not giving proper heals
  • Fixed Critical issue where you gain exp after respawning
  • Fixed Critical issue where character's exp is being rolled back after dying or using portals
  • Fixed an issue where the Respawn button cannot be clicked if you switch character and cancel it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link