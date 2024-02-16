February 17th, 2024 Update details

- Fixed WIZARD damage formula, now it takes in consideration Mental and Nerve stats
- Fixed Rauti and Hima Lesman Wizard skill to not unequip weapons on use
- Fixed the issue where the "sell" widget is under the inventory
- Fixed the issue where Mlecchas Karmana is giving wrong XP value
- Added a security feature and disables the ability to interact with the other widgets or game interfaces except for the following:
- Settings Button
- Settings Menu
- Quit Game
- Revive button
- Fixed an issue with Rohati not giving proper heals
- Fixed Critical issue where you gain exp after respawning
- Fixed Critical issue where character's exp is being rolled back after dying or using portals
- Fixed an issue where the Respawn button cannot be clicked if you switch character and cancel it
