 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 16 February 2024

Some minor changes and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13479293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the sticky magazine bug
-You can now press to repel zombies when reloading
-Fixed the bug of switching firearms when reloading
-Fixed the problem of being hit by ordinary crawlers and ice crawlers when jumping, resulting in the player being unable to land and floating in the air
-Fixed the pig hyena refresh mechanism (one in about 5 minutes)
-Increase the refresh distance of farm monsters

Changed files in this update

Depot 2722271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link