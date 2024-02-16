-Fixed the sticky magazine bug
-You can now press to repel zombies when reloading
-Fixed the bug of switching firearms when reloading
-Fixed the problem of being hit by ordinary crawlers and ice crawlers when jumping, resulting in the player being unable to land and floating in the air
-Fixed the pig hyena refresh mechanism (one in about 5 minutes)
-Increase the refresh distance of farm monsters
永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 16 February 2024
Some minor changes and bug fixes
