Community Patch

Malignant Survivors update for 16 February 2024

  • No more overwriting items on hero sockets. We will get the socketed-item back to our stack when we put an item to hero socket.
  • Fixed random hero stuck on terrain.
  • (Technical Treasure) If your stack data is broken somehow, restart your game and the game will fix it with 4 magic items as an apology. Please continue to send your reports about this issue.
  • Now we have a new item drop algorithm, It will make the game much better.
  • 18 more chest spawners added to the south of the map.
  • Fixed exceptions due localization errors. For example, unlocking new hero on Korean language.

