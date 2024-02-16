 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 16 February 2024

0.8.4

0.8.4

  • Reintroduction of the Camera Block
  • New ‘Angular’ mode for Speed Sensors which outputs the angular velocity of the segment
  • Greatly improved multiplayer sync reliability + smoothness
  • Scroll view UI improvements
  • Introduced a max angular velocity on segments of 5 rotations per second for improved physics and multiplayer sync reliability
  • Fixed vehicle still allowing control when core destroyed
  • Fixed Structs having an incorrect damaged texture
  • Fixed fast spinning segments glitching ‘out’, literally, in multiplayer

