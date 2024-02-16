- Reintroduction of the Camera Block
- New ‘Angular’ mode for Speed Sensors which outputs the angular velocity of the segment
- Greatly improved multiplayer sync reliability + smoothness
- Scroll view UI improvements
- Introduced a max angular velocity on segments of 5 rotations per second for improved physics and multiplayer sync reliability
- Fixed vehicle still allowing control when core destroyed
- Fixed Structs having an incorrect damaged texture
- Fixed fast spinning segments glitching ‘out’, literally, in multiplayer
Droneboi: Conquest update for 16 February 2024
0.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
