2/16/2024 Update details.

If it shows ver.EA_2467, it has been updated.

Fixed items

1，About the tutorial stage

The tutorial stage has been moved from the sub-stage to the main stage.

The name was changed to 1-0.

2，Fixed a bug that the drawing settings in the options menu were restored when the game was restarted after changing the settings.

3，Fixed a bug that the store note behaved unintentionally during the firing of the 10th Omega rocket.

4，Fixed a bug in which the translation was not appearing when the language setting was set to English/Simplified Chinese.

5，Other minor fixes were made.

We will continue to develop the software with the fix of the serious problems as our top priority.

Thank you for your continued support of Starnaut.