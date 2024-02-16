 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STARNAUT update for 16 February 2024

2/16/2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13474292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2/16/2024 Update details.
If it shows ver.EA_2467, it has been updated.

Fixed items
1，About the tutorial stage
　The tutorial stage has been moved from the sub-stage to the main stage.
　The name was changed to 1-0.
　The name of the stage was changed to 1-0.

2，Fixed a bug that the drawing settings in the options menu were restored when the game was restarted after changing the settings.

3，Fixed a bug that the store note behaved unintentionally during the firing of the 10th Omega rocket.

4，Fixed a bug in which the translation was not appearing when the language setting was set to English/Simplified Chinese.

5，Other minor fixes were made.

We will continue to develop the software with the fix of the serious problems as our top priority.
Thank you for your continued support of Starnaut.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2508941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link