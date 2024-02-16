 Skip to content

异常情绪回收组 update for 16 February 2024

1.30版本更新

新增：
新增情绪体：情绪发电机
新增情绪体：催命咖啡机
死亡的背景的钟里加入了罗马数字

平衡：
第二次及以上击败主管所获得的情绪能量改为30点
殇20秒减少一点倒计时→30秒
薨的阈值改为生命上限的11%

