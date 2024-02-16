新增：
新增情绪体：情绪发电机
新增情绪体：催命咖啡机
死亡的背景的钟里加入了罗马数字
平衡：
第二次及以上击败主管所获得的情绪能量改为30点
殇20秒减少一点倒计时→30秒
薨的阈值改为生命上限的11%
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
新增：
新增情绪体：情绪发电机
新增情绪体：催命咖啡机
死亡的背景的钟里加入了罗马数字
平衡：
第二次及以上击败主管所获得的情绪能量改为30点
殇20秒减少一点倒计时→30秒
薨的阈值改为生命上限的11%
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update