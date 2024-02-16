0.10.2 Patchnotes

Hello, Retrievers! We're excited to bring you the 0.10.2 patch notes.

This patch welcomes three new teammates to the crew!

New Teammates

Storyteller Soap

Storyteller Soap may be an ordinary Bocolun, but with a supply of grey auras, he can become a jack-of-all-trades. His ability to play a powerful role in teams centered around grey auras is a fantastic advantage. Additionally, his capability to easily eliminate grey resources in missions that hinder progress makes him a viable option even for teams that don't produce grey auras. Upgrades that further enhance this utility are also available.

Herbalist Wood

Herbalist Wood is the second Gestor to directly heal teammates, following Kross. Unlike Kross, who heals precisely one teammate or multiple teammates in an area, Wood heals teammates who have yet to enter, ensuring key teammates can avoid risks.

Peace Girl Laura

Like many Odras with their powerful effects, Peace Girl Laura also has a potent yet demanding ability. If any aura can be created on Lora's square by any means, Laura distributes the same aura across all surrounding cells. This effect applies not only with the help of other teammates but also with pellets and action cards effects.