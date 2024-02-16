 Skip to content

Tome of Fates update for 16 February 2024

Bi-weekly update

Weekly Update 23
Patch 1.0.8

Very excited to introduce the Randomizer tool, now you can randomize your story's path !

Gameplay:

  • Randomizer added to gameplay
  • Inventory requirements can now be any, equal, more than, less than.

Editor:

  • Added Randomizer that can be added to any Point of Interest (PoI), replacing links
  • Added option to use Click on PoI instead of the list for : Linkage, Start-up PoI, Randomize

Coming up:

  • Editor reskin
  • Still working on a very cool new concept for the campaign, inspired by the "King of Dragon Pass" game!

Kamz

