Bi-weekly update

Weekly Update 23
Patch 1.0.8
Very excited to introduce the Randomizer tool, now you can randomize your story's path !
Gameplay:
- Randomizer added to gameplay
- Inventory requirements can now be any, equal, more than, less than.
Editor:
- Added Randomizer that can be added to any Point of Interest (PoI), replacing links
- Added option to use Click on PoI instead of the list for : Linkage, Start-up PoI, Randomize
Coming up:
- Editor reskin
- Still working on a very cool new concept for the campaign, inspired by the "King of Dragon Pass" game!
Kamz
