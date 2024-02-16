- Fixed a BUG where some achievements could not be completed
- Reduce the percentage of blood and trigger probability of Ghost Killing
- Add the cloud archive function
Idle Nine Heavens update for 16 February 2024
V1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
