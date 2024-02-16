 Skip to content

Idle Nine Heavens update for 16 February 2024

V1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13471252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a BUG where some achievements could not be completed
  2. Reduce the percentage of blood and trigger probability of Ghost Killing
  3. Add the cloud archive function

Depot 2741111
