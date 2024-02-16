- Balance fixes to the final fight of the Tipsy Pearl Adventure.
- Dark Wing ability will no longer turn tokens invisible.
- Mouse scrolling should now be more consistent in every place where applicable.
- Various GMG copy fixes.
- More MacOS Video Chat Audio fixes.
Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 16 February 2024
Patch 0.10.4 [Hotfix]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
