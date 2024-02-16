 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 16 February 2024

Patch 0.10.4 [Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 13471238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance fixes to the final fight of the Tipsy Pearl Adventure.
  • Dark Wing ability will no longer turn tokens invisible.
  • Mouse scrolling should now be more consistent in every place where applicable.
  • Various GMG copy fixes.
  • More MacOS Video Chat Audio fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2177871
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2177872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link