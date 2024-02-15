Character Update: Stamina!

- Introducing a New Character Resource: Stamina.
Stamina now manages all physical exertions including:
Sprinting
Jumping
Climbing
Melee Combat
Bandwidth now handles all “energy” related actions like Ranged Weapons.
Stamina will become a vital part of our upcoming profession “Athelete” and many others to follow.
We have also increased the top speed of normal movement to 4 Meters per Second, and Lowered base sprint with no mods to 5.
The HUD has been updated to reflect all the character resources, activate on the wrist menu under Settings-Graphics.
Karaoke room. Karaoke has been updated with improved reverb and time synch. To use the mics, grab them and press the trigger. You will no longer hear the monitor feedback but everyone else will hear you with the singing effects.
Windows Mixed Reality HMDs - we have tracked down a compatibility issue and addressed it. For it to work properly you will need to install Open XR tools for Windows Mixed Reality and be sure to set “Reprojection” on.
Have reset all the missions in Dead Wave as we get closer to launch.
