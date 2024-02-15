Character Update: Stamina!

Introducing a New Character Resource: Stamina.

Stamina now manages all physical exertions including:

Sprinting

Jumping

Climbing

Melee Combat

Bandwidth now handles all “energy” related actions like Ranged Weapons.

Stamina will become a vital part of our upcoming profession “Athelete” and many others to follow.

We have also increased the top speed of normal movement to 4 Meters per Second, and Lowered base sprint with no mods to 5.

The HUD has been updated to reflect all the character resources, activate on the wrist menu under Settings-Graphics.