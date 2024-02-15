 Skip to content

MH-Zombie update for 15 February 2024

Quick Framrate button patch

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed framerate button for screens with refresh rates that weren't one of the following: 30/60/120/240

-Joe

