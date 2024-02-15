Sisypush v1.4 - Polish Update

Hi everyone,
I am back with a medium-sized update focusing on the game's polish in almost all areas! I believe it has a little bit to offer for everyone: a new level, enhanced Text-to-Speech support, bug fixes, increased performance, typo fixes, maintenance, and more!
The new level is called 'Ares' and is at the end of the fourth world (Phlegethon) at 4-13. It is quite a long and sophisticated level, so in case you completed all levels and are looking for a few (hopefully) adequately challenging minutes, this level is for you!
The enhanced Text-to-Speech support refers to a new TTS option: You can enable that all Text-to-Speech narration text gets also copied to your system's clipboard. Some screen readers are apparently able to read the clipboard out aloud. Hopefully this makes it easier for players with vision impairment to play the game. Thanks again to the person on the Centi Games Community Discord for suggesting this feature.
For more information see the full changelog below. I wish you all have a great day! :)
Cheers!
Full Changelog
Features
- Add new level 'Ares' (4-13) to Phlegethon.
- Add an option to copy all Text-to-Speech narration text to the clipboard (which can be read by some screen readers)
- When Text-to-Speech is already enabled, and the user presses the button to enable it again in the main menu (F1 by default), the game will narrate the game's version to the player.
Maintenance
- Update game engine to Godot 4.2.1
- Update GodotSteam plugin to version 4.5.4
Bug Fixes and Other Small Improvements
- The level selector now has better performance and reduced jitter.
- The level selector now uses a cubic interpolation function for its movement.
- Fix typo in TTS controls narration.
- Fix typo in TTS help section.
- Fix a bug where the level selector continued to move, despite the absence of a valid path.
- Add a sentence regarding the "TTS copy to clipboard" functionality to the TTS help section.
- Change rendering quadrant size for levels, resulting in better performance.
- Remove some files that were only needed for the game's development from the game build.
