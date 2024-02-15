Sisypush v1.4 - Polish Update

Hi everyone,

I am back with a medium-sized update focusing on the game's polish in almost all areas! I believe it has a little bit to offer for everyone: a new level, enhanced Text-to-Speech support, bug fixes, increased performance, typo fixes, maintenance, and more!

The new level is called 'Ares' and is at the end of the fourth world (Phlegethon) at 4-13. It is quite a long and sophisticated level, so in case you completed all levels and are looking for a few (hopefully) adequately challenging minutes, this level is for you!

The enhanced Text-to-Speech support refers to a new TTS option: You can enable that all Text-to-Speech narration text gets also copied to your system's clipboard. Some screen readers are apparently able to read the clipboard out aloud. Hopefully this makes it easier for players with vision impairment to play the game. Thanks again to the person on the Centi Games Community Discord for suggesting this feature.

For more information see the full changelog below. I wish you all have a great day! :)

Cheers!

Full Changelog

Features

Add new level 'Ares' (4-13) to Phlegethon.

Add an option to copy all Text-to-Speech narration text to the clipboard (which can be read by some screen readers)

When Text-to-Speech is already enabled, and the user presses the button to enable it again in the main menu (F1 by default), the game will narrate the game's version to the player.

Maintenance

Update game engine to Godot 4.2.1

Update GodotSteam plugin to version 4.5.4

Bug Fixes and Other Small Improvements