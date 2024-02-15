 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ash & Adam's GOBSMACKED Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Updating Playtest Build

Share · View all patches · Build 13465793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Testing out patch notes for the first time.

This update includes a bunch of refinements to the menu other UIs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2770641 Depot 2770641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link