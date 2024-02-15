Small Quality Of Life patch (and UI changes)

Quality of lifes improvements and UI
All the changes :
Changes in the option menu :
- Some of the options can be changed in the lobby too (except the resolution and game reset)
- You can activate or desactivate a Timer in the dungeons (set to desactivate by default)
- You can hide the damage numbers to focus on parrying ! (set to shown by default)
- You can reset your file in the titlescreen menu
Quality of life changes
- Changes in the victory UI to be more readable
- The vampiclic shows how much you healed !
- The pngs in the dungeons are now redisigned to be more fitting with the rest of the game
- The png in the graveyard dungeon doesn't talk if you already completed the dungeon
- You cannot spam the go to lobby button when you clicked it already and you can't spam escape to lock the game
Small content
- 2 new skins to discover !
- 4 new achievements !
I would like to thank everyone who supported the project and for the over 70% positive review on steam it means a lot and I will keep on improving the game !
I will be now working on adding new upgrades and dungeons and a Prestige system !
