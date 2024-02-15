Small Quality Of Life patch (and UI changes)

Quality of lifes improvements and UI

All the changes :

Changes in the option menu :

Some of the options can be changed in the lobby too (except the resolution and game reset)

You can activate or desactivate a Timer in the dungeons (set to desactivate by default)

You can hide the damage numbers to focus on parrying ! (set to shown by default)

You can reset your file in the titlescreen menu

Quality of life changes

Changes in the victory UI to be more readable

The vampiclic shows how much you healed !

The pngs in the dungeons are now redisigned to be more fitting with the rest of the game

The png in the graveyard dungeon doesn't talk if you already completed the dungeon

You cannot spam the go to lobby button when you clicked it already and you can't spam escape to lock the game

Small content

2 new skins to discover !

4 new achievements !

I would like to thank everyone who supported the project and for the over 70% positive review on steam it means a lot and I will keep on improving the game !

I will be now working on adding new upgrades and dungeons and a Prestige system !