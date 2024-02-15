COLONIZE is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 13464788 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy

"Colonize" - Conquer the New World and Build Your Colonial Empire!

Immerse yourself in the age of colonization with the new game Colonize, just debuted on the Steam platform! This exciting combination of survival game and building strategy takes you back to the 17th century, where the struggle for survival in the New World was fierce.

🏗️ Expand your settler empire - build, grow, and manage your settlement to survive in unknown lands.

⚔️ Explore and endure - face various challenges such as resource scarcity, diseases, and attacks from native tribes.

🌱 Cultivate your colony - cultivate the land, raise animals, and provide your inhabitants with essential resources.

📜 Write your own history - every decision you make will shape the fate of your colony.

🎮 Check it out now! We encourage everyone to try out Colonize and experience the thrilling colonial adventure!

🔗 Hop on Steam Page and start colonizing! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573590/Colonize/