Day 1 Patch Notes

General Notes

Fixed debt bar displaying visual artifacts

Fixed dialog pointers

Fixed log showing empty strings

Fixed random event

Fixed issues where users who were reportedly spamming inputs caused inexplicable issues in the game

Highlights

Thanks to your feedback, there's a few game design issues that we've also addressed. We apologize for any illogical and/or puzzling moments:

Haruka unlocks Yacht location instead of a previously, already unlocked location

Thomas and Brian can come back after successful matches stating they weren't satisfied but the end game montage showed the original couple. There was also an issue where if Thomas matched Miranda, Miranda could also come back and say the relationship is going well (while Thomas says he wants to be matched again).

In the event that Thomas and Brain only match once, we've temporarily removed them from the ending montage.

Game Logs

Some players reported that extra game logs were being saved to the Desktop, which is located in your ~\Desktop folder. We originally used this during our beta testing to save logs and find bugs; we didn't manage to fully remove it completely in the previous build. We have removed this altogether and sincerely apologize for any confusion.

Players have reported confusion around the rendering of the lines in the mini-game. While the upwards/downwards trend of the line rendering itself is random and not meant to display the result of your choice, the ending node and its upwards/downwards trend is indicative of the match result.

In other words, the only indicator that the match may have went well, neutral, or bad, is if the the last dot/node in the mini-game is either high on the y-axis, middle, or low on the y-axis (respectively).

The design team is working on an update mechanism to address these issues so thank you for your patience.

Further analysis showed an imbalance of neutral choices versus good/bad choices and the design team will be looking to address this ASAP.