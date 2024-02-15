- Android: Only load cloud save on startup if no local save is present to load.
- Android: Tweaks to reduce frequency of 'cloud save is newer' error, in case of small changes to the system clock.
- Android: When user encounters a 'cloud save is newer' error, offer clear choices in the dialog.
- Android: Fix a scenario where invalid saves could be saved with an incredibly long playtime incorrectly.
- Android: Add code to cleanup any invalid cloud saves that were saved this way.
- Extra safety to make sure we cannot overwrite a valid save with an invalid one.
- New UI that shows all local backups that have been stored for your save slot, and the ability to switch to one if player wants to (new button on settings tab).
Idle Armada update for 15 February 2024
0.18.0.7: Improve Google Cloud Save Game Support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
