Update Patch v1.0.2

The Steam v.1.0.2 Update has been released.

Details of the changes in this patch as well as future plans are as follows:

New Features

•Navigate to Free mode from the title screen and navigate to the title screen from Free mode (this feature requires the progression of story mode to unlock)

•You can now search for songs by artist name in Free mode

•You can now search for Mitama cards by their skill name in the Team screen.

•A hint dialogue is now shown on the Game Over screen

•An “Easy” mode that automatically adjusts note speed is implemented as a placeholder

•In the song selection screen, the default soundtrack now plays after the song preview

Fixes

•An issue regarding controller button presets has been fixed

•A bug where DLC songs’ illustrations could not be viewed in the gallery has been fixed

•A bug where DLC Heroines could not be viewed in the gallery has been fixed

•An issue related to the sound quality of some songs has been fixed

•An issue regarding the appearance of the help menu has been fixed.

We are currently working on the following

•Adding Steam cloud save support

•Making it clear whether stages/missions have been cleared or not in Story mode

•An improvement to the note speed adjustment function

•Adding a toggle to show/hide FAST/SLOW

•Adding a position adjustment option to the FAST/SLOW indicator

•Adding a position adjustment option to the Note hit indicator

•A revamped Notes Lane preview design for Kagura stages

•Fixing an issue regarding an abnormal movement of clouds in Story mode

•Fixing and improving the behavior of Fullscreen mode

•Adding a function to filter Mitama cards by recommended in Story mode

•Adding a function to visually show the achievements and bonus stage rewards on the Spot map

•Fixing the effects of some Mitama cards to accurately match their description

•Adding the DLC name, beat map difficulty, and beat map level to the song information during the song selection screen

•Adding a reset button to the settings menu

•Adding notes skins

•Improving guiding lines for lanes

•Adding a function to show what rewards are obtainable when clearing a stage in story mode

•Adding “Booster Items” that assist the player in completing story mode missions

•Adding a “course function” where multiple songs can be played in a row

•Adding a function to show the player hitbox for Danmaku stages

•Adding a Groove gauge movement graph to the results screen

•Adding the functionality to view the results screen after retiring a Kagura stage

•Adding a folder function to the song selection screen

•Adding skins for lane backgrounds

•Adding an autoplay function

•Adding a beat map edit function

•Adding customizability to in-game experiences

•Fixing and improving Live2D effects

We are continuing development in improving the player experience with a primary focus on fixing currently known issues.

We hope for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.