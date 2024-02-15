- Fixed controls for Steam Deck.
- Set controller configuration to the recomended option
- If you are not playing on a Steam Deck Steam input should be disabled for the best experience.
Yard Sale Simulator update for 15 February 2024
Steam Deck Controls
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2416351 Depot 2416351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update