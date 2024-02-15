 Skip to content

Yard Sale Simulator update for 15 February 2024

Steam Deck Controls

Build 13461767

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controls for Steam Deck.
  • Set controller configuration to the recomended option
  • If you are not playing on a Steam Deck Steam input should be disabled for the best experience.

Depot 2416351
