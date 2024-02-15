 Skip to content

Idle Nine Heavens update for 15 February 2024

V1.0.8

Build 13461671

  1. Adjust the tips during practice and no longer cover the backpack
  2. Added reincarnation instructions to the cultivation manual
  3. Refine some instructions
  4. Optimize the field description, the field progress bar does not show when there are no seeds
  5. Increase the amount of blood added to the liquid

