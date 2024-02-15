- Adjust the tips during practice and no longer cover the backpack
- Added reincarnation instructions to the cultivation manual
- Refine some instructions
- Optimize the field description, the field progress bar does not show when there are no seeds
- Increase the amount of blood added to the liquid
Idle Nine Heavens update for 15 February 2024
V1.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
