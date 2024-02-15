Update Feb 15

- Fixed some fringe issues with pause functionality like pausing during a safe opening
- You can no longer ride two cows at once, leading to an immortal two headed cow. I'm sorry.
Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 15 February 2024
