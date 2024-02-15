Bugfixes - v0.20.5

Changes in this build:

The game will no longer load data from unpacked zipfiles. We've had way too many crash reports from folks who had extracted the zipfiles in earlier builds and are now trying to run the latest version of the game using data files from older builds! :D This should stop that from happening. (honestly, you want to load data from the zipfiles anyway; it makes loading into the game so much faster!)

Fixed area-effect attacks used in PvP duels affecting players who weren't a part of the duel.

Made party formation more attractive around taverns.

Fixed 'stun' and 'root' status effects to work correctly. ('root' can't move but can still attack, 'stun' can do neither)

And of course a whole bunch of other miscellaneous bugfixes, fixing bugs reported to us both via crash reports and via in-game bug reports. Thanks so much to everybody who's been sending those through!

We have another technical update coming very soon; we've had some reports of trouble with save files from folks using multiple steam accounts from a single Windows account, so I'm going to be moving game data into a different folder structure to try to make Steam Cloud Sync more robust in that situation.

This change will require us moving everybody's save data into a different location, which is frankly kind of a terrifying change for me, since it's touching literally everybody's save data all at once, but it'll put us into a much safer folder structure once everything has been moved, so it feels like an important change. We just need to test rigorously before rolling out the change!

We're into internal testing on this data migration process now; if the testing gives us the all-clear then I'm hoping to roll it out publicly maybe sometime next week!

In terms of new game functionality, I've begun making progress on multi-select, which I'm planning to have as the first new feature in the 'Creativity Spike' series of updates that we're working on now. The idea with multi-select is to make it possible to select a large group of objects and destroy them all with a single command, or (eventually) move them as a group, or maybe even create duplicates of whole groups of objects. The first release of multi-select will probably just do the "select multiple things and destroy them all at once" part, with other functionality to follow afterwards. But we'll see how I go with it!

As always, thanks so much for your support and feedback, everyone!

-T