Patch 2.1.2.0.8 Notes

Miscellanous:

-Made it so the card backs say "Call of Zadeus" instead of "Mage Tower".

Card Balance Changes:

-Creativity (which is destroyed when you play a 4-cost or higher card) no longer has its upgrade make it so that only 5-cost and higher cards destroy it. Creativity also had its cost increased from 2 to 3, and its upgrade now reduces the cost to 2. (With Creativity's original upgrade, its drawback became easy to play around, and it was usually "Pay 2 to draw your whole deck", which is too good.)

-Bodysnatcher now only gets +Attack equal to half the amount of cards gained, rounded down, instead of the full amount of cards gained. Cost reduced from 6 to 4 and health increased from 4 to 5. (Was exceedingly overpowered and is still one of the best cards in the game.)

-River Sage's attack reduced from 1 to 0. (A card draw card that self-trashes and can hold equipment is already quite good.)

Other Changes:

-About 90% of Zadeus's monsters have had their stats slightly reduced to compensate for the card rebalancing changes in the last few patches.

-Lost Cities and Bodysnatcher now both tell you in their card text how many cards you've gained so far this game.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a crash bug that could rarely happen if you played cards very quickly.

-Fixed a bug where, after loading up a run you'd previously started, the Obelisks would be invisible and you couldn't collide with them.

-Fixed a bug where Council Mage would count as a playable card when ending your turn even when it wasn't currently playable.

-Fixed a bug where a Defender with an equippable artifact that alters a Defender's health would sometimes not show the correct stats.

-Finally fixed a bug that would cause parts of two adjacent vertical roads to be cut out.

-Fixed a bug where Obelisks and Bazaars could spawn at the edge of the map, in areas that were impossible to get to.

-Fixed a bug where sometimes the dungeon enemies' hitboxes extended too far, making you run into them when you shouldn't be running into them.

-Fixed a bug where sometimes Bodysnatcher's attack and health wouldn't show up correctly in some places while it had equipment.

-Fixed a bug where Ferocity Serum had the same graphic as Strength Serum.

-Fixed a bug where Lightning Arrows was showing it was an Uncommon when it's actually a Common.

-Fixed a bug where, on the battle screen, you were able to overlap two artifacts at once with your mouse causing two tooltips to appear at once.

-The artifact Magic Lantern (that makes a card ignore its Void Stone) is no longer equippable to Treasures, Permanents, or Level Up cards, as it would have no effect on them.

-Fixed a bug where Summon Reinforcements and Trade Routes' upgraded versions said they upgraded from 5 to 8 counters instead of from 3 to 6.