 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 14 February 2024

Tori.Day1 missing and Gallery images from the Lily Dev Msg

Share · View all patches · Build 13458502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I had not put in a substitution bracket for how labels are called in tori.day1, and had to change the name (and make other suitable changes) to get dev lily 03 to work (as well as 1 and 2)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link