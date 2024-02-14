 Skip to content

TELETEXT update for 14 February 2024

End-game bufix

Share · View all patches · Build 13457256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3 days back I added a Bamboozle! section, and only now I have realised the button that takes you there is unclickable thanks to your guys forum posts. This has been fixed!

