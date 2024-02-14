- Added "Highest dfficulty reached overall".
- Adjusted the text in the level selection screen to show highest difficulty reached overall and with this character and this asencion
- Lowered the chance of dropping a pickup by an enemy
#Note "It felt like seeing to many pickups at once though they should be special"
-Adjusted startings values of relics so you do not end up with a odd looking number at max level
- Fixed an issue where some abilities would not despawn if to far of range
Journey's Legend update for 14 February 2024
0.7.F
