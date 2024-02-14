 Skip to content

Journey's Legend update for 14 February 2024

0.7.F

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Highest dfficulty reached overall".
  • Adjusted the text in the level selection screen to show highest difficulty reached overall and with this character and this asencion
  • Lowered the chance of dropping a pickup by an enemy
    #Note "It felt like seeing to many pickups at once though they should be special"
    -Adjusted startings values of relics so you do not end up with a odd looking number at max level
  • Fixed an issue where some abilities would not despawn if to far of range

