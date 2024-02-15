 Skip to content

The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain update for 15 February 2024

V9.5 - 2024 Woolley Update Notes!

Hi folks, little update to mainly add an improved graphic options menu. Plus some bug tweaks and slight art detai updates. Enjoy!

  • Minor Tweaks
  • New Graphic Options
  • Options Bug Fixes

