Version 1.1.09 of Steam - February 14, 2024 (Summoner Enhanced)

I. Career Adjustments

Partial reduction in the consumption of Moon Series minions by Mangzi.

The life growth value of all of Mangzi's minions (possibly from talents or skill levels) has been increased from 20 points to 40 points each time.

Fine-tuning of the resistance effect of Mangzi's Moon Guardian talent, while also increasing the resistance limit.

Reduction in cooldown time for Mangzi's Song of the Woodcock.

Correction of the effect of Gu Qingming's Ghost Shadow talent.

Restoration of the effects of Yuwen Jingzhe's Great Luo Zhou Tian Sword Array and Cold Plum Sword Array skill books.

II. Items and Attributes

Addition of Magic Contract: Song of Water Wilderness, which adds 2% bleeding to minions, in the advanced drops of the Nian Beast.

Addition of Magic Contract: Song of Nine Infants, which adds 2% life reduction to minions, in the advanced drops of the Chiyang.

Light Wound Resolution and Heavy Wound Resolution also apply to life-consuming skills, such as Mangzi's summoning of Moon Blade Hands.

Modification of bleeding effect: no longer triggers when hitting, with bleeding stacks changed to 20 layers.

Modification of the "Fisherman" attribute to Light Wound Resolution.

Expansion of the maximum damage value attribute derived from "Nine Stars".

Fix for the bug where super attributes of minions are not effective.

III. Monster Related

Increased the time interval for Chiyang's soaring by 15 seconds for easier farming.

Increased drop rate of advanced gems for Thunder Dragon.

IV. Usability Modifications

Holding the Alt key and clicking on items in the backpack, character, and other panels will discard the item.

The prompt for special blue equipment is always on, instead of Ctrl prompt.

In addition to the claim option, DLC now includes a purchase option to facilitate repurchase for players who have sold corresponding items.