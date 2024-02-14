Minor update

The backstreet clinic has been reorganised a little.
Excessive visits and usage at the clinic might mean being asked to stay away for a short while.
Put a harder cap on organ harvesting for the clinic.
The clinic won't chase you for newly incurred debts for a few days now.
Removed the debt cap at the clinic for emergency treatments.
- There will be more stuff at the clinic soon, especially relating to body modification.
One-off improvement for Getting bigger, Getting smarter and Getting toned for characters will existing trait increases.
- This is based on the character's stats but is very rough.
New artwork.
Fixed a problem with Looking out for Lisa.
Fixed the T's Dream spike getting stuck.
Fixed the incorrect gifts from lovers for Ann and Irene.
- In Ann's case, you'll only get the fix if you got the same thing again as you did last year, otherwise this gift is valid even if the description is wrong.
- In Irene's case, you'll get the gift automatically even if you've not swapped gifts (no way to debug it in more detail). You can request the content you missed.
Fixed a missing Jettel 33-g rifle if you should have one but don't.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.
