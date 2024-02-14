Minor update

The backstreet clinic has been reorganised a little.

Excessive visits and usage at the clinic might mean being asked to stay away for a short while.

Put a harder cap on organ harvesting for the clinic.

The clinic won't chase you for newly incurred debts for a few days now.

Removed the debt cap at the clinic for emergency treatments.

There will be more stuff at the clinic soon, especially relating to body modification.

One-off improvement for Getting bigger, Getting smarter and Getting toned for characters will existing trait increases.

This is based on the character's stats but is very rough.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with Looking out for Lisa.

Fixed the T's Dream spike getting stuck.

Fixed the incorrect gifts from lovers for Ann and Irene.