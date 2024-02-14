 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 14 February 2024

Minor update

Build 13455798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The backstreet clinic has been reorganised a little.
Excessive visits and usage at the clinic might mean being asked to stay away for a short while.
Put a harder cap on organ harvesting for the clinic.
The clinic won't chase you for newly incurred debts for a few days now.
Removed the debt cap at the clinic for emergency treatments.

  • There will be more stuff at the clinic soon, especially relating to body modification.

One-off improvement for Getting bigger, Getting smarter and Getting toned for characters will existing trait increases.

  • This is based on the character's stats but is very rough.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with Looking out for Lisa.
Fixed the T's Dream spike getting stuck.
Fixed the incorrect gifts from lovers for Ann and Irene.

  • In Ann's case, you'll only get the fix if you got the same thing again as you did last year, otherwise this gift is valid even if the description is wrong.
  • In Irene's case, you'll get the gift automatically even if you've not swapped gifts (no way to debug it in more detail). You can request the content you missed.
    Fixed a missing Jettel 33-g rifle if you should have one but don't.
    Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.

