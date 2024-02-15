 Skip to content

HELLDIVERS™ 2 update for 15 February 2024

🛠️ PATCH 01.000.007 (PC & PS5) ⚙️

15 February 2024

🌍 Overview

For this patch, our area of focus is

  • Defend Events - updated content for major orders

🔧 Fixes

  • Defend Events have been fixed and received an update

