🛠️ PATCH 01.000.007 (PC & PS5) ⚙️

🌍 Overview
For this patch, our area of focus is
- Defend Events - updated content for major orders
🔧 Fixes
- Defend Events have been fixed and received an update
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
🌍 Overview
For this patch, our area of focus is
🔧 Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update