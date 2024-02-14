Steam issue regarding the download of the game

Hey everyone,

I tried to push live the new update this morning and it seems that everyone has been stuck downloading it. I did a rollback to the latest working version (which has been live for almost 10 days) and even this one can't be downloaded.

There seems to be a few issue with some other game as well (not everyone has issue downloading other game, but it seems everyone is stuck with FAPI). I hope that the issue is going to be fixed pretty fast, meanwhile i did share an .exe of the game on the official discord so feel free to grab it if you are stuck and don't want to wait until they resolve the issue.