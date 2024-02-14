Full Release! v.1.0.001

What a journey it has been. Full of tears, sweat, and death. Actually, no death. But just like Alexander brought his army from one end of the world to another, we too, have brought AlexanderBall to full release! That’s right! It’s here, baby! The grand conclusion to the grand odyssey is here! Thank you so much for your patience, love, and support! Don’t worry, there will still be a couple of updates here and there… we have a responsibility. So, without further ado -

Improvements:

Two brand new regions have been added to the game including one where no soldiers can be recruited upon entering. Good luck!

The rest of the story is here!

Two new enemy commanders - Porus and Taxiles (he was definitely not actually named Taxiles - just an example of Ancient Greek racism!)

You ever wondered how difficult it must be to manage an empire the size of Alexander’s? Well, now you can deal with it in our brand new Final Empire Management UI. Your choices at the end of the campaign will determine whether Alexander dies young like in the real history, or if he manages to live a long, prosperous life.

You know, you can play this game multiple times. With very different armies. And we will now record all their heroisms in the Hall of Fame!

A sexy new tile highlight has been added when you are in the process of setting up your formation.

A bunch of achievements have undergone balancing. Some were almost impossible without these changes.

Enjoy a lovely set of alt-history cutscenes at the end of the game that depend on your answers to the Final Empire Management problem!

Fixes:

An issue with the badges that indicate the level of a unit has been fixed.

Grammatical fixes have been implemented throughout the story and random events.

Parmenion was still available after he died in the story. He has been sent to the realm of Hades.

A couple of arrows in a couple of the regions were bouncing when they were not supposed to be bouncing. That has been fixed.

The impact of different diplomatic actions have been rebalanced.

A few buggy commander powers have been sorted out. Hopefully they stay that way.

Holy hell, we got a lot done didn’t we! It’s been a hell of a ride!

Thank you once again to everyone who has supported us on this journey. You have made it all worth it!