 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AvaKit update for 14 February 2024

[AvaKit Hot Fix!] AvaKit v2.0.1 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13453711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Severe issues fixed based on your reports. Thanks!

1) Lagging mouse fixed when playing game with AvaKit

We discovered that the mouse lagged when playing some games with AvaKit.
This issue is fixed rapidly.

2) Gaze tracking default sensitivity adjusted

Default sensitivity of gaze tracking is adjusted from 100 to 50.
This update leads to smoother movement of your iris - you can cutomize this value as you want!
To reset this value into the default one, click the 'reset' button at the upper right corner of the slider!

We hope that you will enjoy our new official version. Thanks.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2363371 Depot 2363371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link