[AvaKit Hot Fix!] AvaKit v2.0.1 Update!

Severe issues fixed based on your reports. Thanks!

1) Lagging mouse fixed when playing game with AvaKit

We discovered that the mouse lagged when playing some games with AvaKit.

This issue is fixed rapidly.

2) Gaze tracking default sensitivity adjusted

Default sensitivity of gaze tracking is adjusted from 100 to 50.

This update leads to smoother movement of your iris - you can cutomize this value as you want!

To reset this value into the default one, click the 'reset' button at the upper right corner of the slider!

We hope that you will enjoy our new official version. Thanks.



