Update with some corrections

-Implemented support for two-handle trains like the 4000 series in the controller API.

-Added compatibility for driving two-handle trains with an Xbox controller.

-Rearranged the order of topics in the beginner's guide section.

-Added key assignments for opening and closing the cab door windows.

The default keys are "7" and "9" on the numeric keypad.

-Partially modified the behavior of opening and closing the cab door windows.

-Before starting the drive, pressing the "<" and ">" keys in the Train set customization section of the "About this train" screen allows you to change the conductor's position. (Only for formations with couplings)

-Resolved an issue where there were differences in the high score display between the driving screen and the evaluation screen in Time Attack mode.

-Fixed a bug where the conductorless operation device was still active at the 5300 series Ootebashi end even with the Forced Conductorless setting off.

-Corrected the issue where the opposing train at Daigoji for the 792C was not the 4000 series.

-Implemented measures to address the issue where the 2069 train could not proceed beyond Tsuzaki.

-Fixed a bug where the departure signal from siding track 5 at Komano station towards Tatehama would flash after the train passed.

-Adjusted the ATS ground coil equipment on the station platforms.

-Fixed a bug where driver's call for stop confirmation would occur even with the Stop station sign set to "None."

-Fixed a bug where points could still be added for the buzzer even with the Stop station sign set to "None."

-Fixed an issue where opposing trains did not cut doors at Hagoromo Bridge station.

-Enabled conductor switch operations via Pause Break on the driver's side. (Special input for conductor)

-Fixed a bug where the cab door of the conductor's room remained open while driving the 50000 series.

-Fixed a bug where selecting the 4321F for instruction or practice would result in a blank screen with no vehicle displayed.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・コントローラAPIで4000形などツーハンドル車への対応をしました。

・XBOXコントローラでのツーハンドル車の運転に対応しました。

・入門編の項目の並び順を変更しました。

・乗務員室扉の窓の開閉のキーアサインを追加しました。

デフォルトはテンキーの「7」と「9」です。

・乗務員室扉の窓の開閉挙動を一部変更しました。

・運転開始前の乗務内容画面で、編成カスタマイズの項目の場所で「＜」「＞」キーを押すと車掌の乗務位置を変更することができます。（連結のある編成のみ）

・タイムアタックモードで運転中画面と評価画面のハイスコア表記に違いがある不具合の対策をしました。

・5300形大手橋側で強制ワンマンOFF設定でもワンマン装置が付いている不具合を修正しました。

・792Cの大道寺での対向が4000形になっていないのを修正しました。

・2069列車で津崎から先に進めないことがある不具合に対して対策を行いました。

・駒野駅留置線（5番線）から館浜方面への出発信号機が列車通過後に点滅する不具合を修正しました。

・駅ホーム内の地上子を調整しました。

・停車予告合図「None」設定時でも停車確認の歓呼が入ってしまう不具合を修正しました。

・停車予告合図「None」設定時、ブザー加点できてしまう不具合を修正しました。

・対向列車が羽衣橋駅でドアカットしない不具合を修正しました。

・運転士側でPausebreakによる車掌SW操作ができるようにしました。

・50000形で走行中車掌室の扉が開いている不具合を修正しました。

・教習・練習で4321Fを選択すると乗務内容で車両が表示されず真っ白になる不具合を修正しました。