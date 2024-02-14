The cost of too much weight (it was a glitch)

Dear 10,000,000 Fish or Chicken fans nationwide
We apologize very much for the inconvenience.
We have identified the cause of the unusually long loading and language switching time at the start of the game
We have identified the cause of the abnormally long language switching time at the start of the game, which was caused by Fish's trickery.
Please check the fixed version.
Fixes
.
- Fixed a bug where the in the pause menu were sticking out of the background.
Corrections
- Fixed freeze on loading at game start and
Fixed * freeze when switching languages and loading at game start.
- Fixed a bug where the "-" characters in the pause menu were sticking out of the background.
Sneakily added
.
Did you hear something fall now?
- Traversing scissors - changed item at ☆3.
It's wrong that my comments are not reflected in so many missions
.
- Adjusted the amount of increase in comment missions.
We will adjust the value further in the future if it seems unbalanced compared to other missions.
Fish from the bushes
.
- The UI at the top of the screen is now thinner after a mission decision is made.
Changed files in this update