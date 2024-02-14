The cost of too much weight (it was a glitch)

Dear 10,000,000 Fish or Chicken fans nationwide

We apologize very much for the inconvenience.

We have identified the cause of the unusually long loading and language switching time at the start of the game

We have identified the cause of the abnormally long language switching time at the start of the game, which was caused by Fish's trickery.

Please check the fixed version.

Fixes

Fixed a freeze when loading at game start and switching languages.

Fixed a bug where the in the pause menu were sticking out of the background.

Corrections

Fixed * freeze when switching languages and loading at game start. Fixed a bug where the "-" characters in the pause menu were sticking out of the background.

Sneakily added

Did you hear something fall now?

Traversing scissors - changed item at ☆3.

Adjusted the amount of increase in comment missions.

We will adjust the value further in the future if it seems unbalanced compared to other missions.

Fish from the bushes

.