City Game Studio update for 14 February 2024

Patch v1.18.0-rc1

Patch v1.18.0-rc1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

Changelog

Bugfixes
  • GOTY cannot be elected GOTY the very next year.
  • Minigames: When defending our games, inputs might not work properly

