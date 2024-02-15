 Skip to content

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 update for 15 February 2024

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 2.0.3!

Build 13451080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated February 15, 2024)

・An issue where scores could not be properly uploaded to the online leaderboard has been fixed.

