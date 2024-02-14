50% off the ‘Thar'Ga’ starter pack!

Pilots! Time to improve your fleet strength! A representative of the Empire at the UMC reported that a new transport convoy from the domestic worlds had arrived in the fringe sectors.

Only today, February 14, we offer a 50% discount on the Thar'Ga starter pack! The pack can be purchased both in the in-game store, and directly in the Ellydium ship tree.

Thar'ga became one of Ellydium's main breakthroughs. Experiments have shown that the growth of crystals can be controlled, resulting in more than a hundred different modifications of the ship, for the individual needs of the pilots. Such a dangerous and powerful technology, coupled with the advanced developments of the Ellydium corporation, makes Thar'ga one of the most terrible weapons of war, that the corporation inherited at the terrible price of the tragedy in the RG7 block of the ‘Ellydium Theta’ station.

The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on February 15!

Sincerely,

Star Conflict Team