The Red Beret update for 14 February 2024

20240214Ver

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add treasure hunt task
New dog treasure hunting skill added
Optimization and destruction of freshwater storage tank Steam achievement task
Construction prompt optimization
Optimize the effect of shooting flames
Optimization of Submarine Bubble Effect

Changed files in this update

