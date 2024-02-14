Add treasure hunt task
New dog treasure hunting skill added
Optimization and destruction of freshwater storage tank Steam achievement task
Construction prompt optimization
Optimize the effect of shooting flames
Optimization of Submarine Bubble Effect
The Red Beret update for 14 February 2024
20240214Ver
