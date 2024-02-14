Release 0.10.0

Features
- Our swashbuckling murder mystery, Murder on the Tipsy Pearl, is out now for Wayfarer tier backers and higher!
- Our new adventure is packed with new scene artwork, NPCs, battlemaps, music, sound effects, monsters, and battlemap tech.
- Adventurers beware: BIG monsters now show as large tokens on the battlemap, bringing some extra drama to the combat scene.
- A brand new game design element has been added: player characters now have Talents! Talents are passive buffs that you can choose for your character. You’ll unlock new Talents as you level up!
- We now support 4:3 aspect ratios!
- We’ve spruced up the tooltips for Inventory items and Combat abilities.
- Brand new VFX designs have been added for new monster abilities, and we’ve updated VFX for some existing monsters, too.
- We now utilize mDNS in our peer to peer video chat.
- Credit where credit’s due: we’ve added more backer names to the Game Credits!
Bug Fixes
- During the Hero Creation process, UI pills should now properly update when switching combat styles.
- We’ve cleaned up the code for our in-game blur, which should reduce the display issues that some players were experiencing.
- When Game Log is open, it should no longer slow down the game.
- New Content Code redemptions should no longer appear as failures, even though they succeeded.
- We’ve reworded some of the button text to provide more clarity during the friend adding/removing process.
- We’ve made a bunch of Inventory fixes and added some polish.
- We’ve implemented some Video Chat fixes for a more seamless experience.
- We’ve managed to fix the MacOS Audio Click for some, but we’re still working on some edge cases!
- We’ve made a lot of polish and reliability improvements to the Battlemap.
- We fixed the pesky issue that prevented past campaigns from loading.
- If you right click a token to bring up the menu, and then remove the token, the menu also disappears rather than remaining on screen.
- Player Login is now a much more seamless experience, so you can sail right on into your adventure!
- We've added a lot of polish to the game overall, making it shine in subtle ways.
