Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 14 February 2024

Release 0.10.0

Features

  • Our swashbuckling murder mystery, Murder on the Tipsy Pearl, is out now for Wayfarer tier backers and higher!
  • Our new adventure is packed with new scene artwork, NPCs, battlemaps, music, sound effects, monsters, and battlemap tech.
  • Adventurers beware: BIG monsters now show as large tokens on the battlemap, bringing some extra drama to the combat scene.
  • A brand new game design element has been added: player characters now have Talents! Talents are passive buffs that you can choose for your character. You’ll unlock new Talents as you level up!
  • We now support 4:3 aspect ratios!
  • We’ve spruced up the tooltips for Inventory items and Combat abilities.
  • Brand new VFX designs have been added for new monster abilities, and we’ve updated VFX for some existing monsters, too.
  • We now utilize mDNS in our peer to peer video chat.
  • Credit where credit’s due: we’ve added more backer names to the Game Credits!

Bug Fixes

  • During the Hero Creation process, UI pills should now properly update when switching combat styles.
  • We’ve cleaned up the code for our in-game blur, which should reduce the display issues that some players were experiencing.
  • When Game Log is open, it should no longer slow down the game.
  • New Content Code redemptions should no longer appear as failures, even though they succeeded.
  • We’ve reworded some of the button text to provide more clarity during the friend adding/removing process.
  • We’ve made a bunch of Inventory fixes and added some polish.
  • We’ve implemented some Video Chat fixes for a more seamless experience.
  • We’ve managed to fix the MacOS Audio Click for some, but we’re still working on some edge cases!
  • We’ve made a lot of polish and reliability improvements to the Battlemap.
  • We fixed the pesky issue that prevented past campaigns from loading.
  • If you right click a token to bring up the menu, and then remove the token, the menu also disappears rather than remaining on screen.
  • Player Login is now a much more seamless experience, so you can sail right on into your adventure!
  • We've added a lot of polish to the game overall, making it shine in subtle ways.

